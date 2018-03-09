Grizzlies 17th Annual MVP Member Thank You Party featuring entire Grizzlies roster of players and coaches set for Saturday, April 7

The Memphis Grizzlies will host their 17th Annual MVP Member Thank You Party at Golf and Games Family Park (5484 Summer Avenue) Saturday, April 7 from 1-4 p.m. as a way to thank current MVPs for their dedication to the team as part of their MVP benefits program presented by Gold Strike Casino, an MGM Resorts Destination. Grizzlies players and coaches will attend the party starting at 2 p.m. This is a MVP Season Ticket Member only event and not open to the general public. Media is invited to attend .

The Grizzlies players will sign autographs, pose for pictures and join fans in the fun activities that Golf and Games Family Park has to offer, including unlimited and exclusive access to the mini-golf course, go-karts, bumper boats, laser tag and much more. MVPs will also be able to enjoy free food from Grizzlies partners including Rendezvous and drinks provided by Pepsi, Bud Light and Coors. Additional entertainment includes an on-site DJ, face painters, balloon artists, a photo booth and games and prizes.

All MVP Season Ticket Members must RSVP by Tuesday, April 3 and can do so now by calling their Account Executive or by visiting grizzlies.com/2018-mvp-thank-you-party. While there is no parking available on-site at Golf and Games Family Park, free parking along with continuous shuttles will be provided at the Malco Summer Quartet Drive-In Theater (5310 Summer Ave).

RSVP Today

In the event of inclement weather, the MVP Member Thank You Party will be moved to FedExForum for an autograph signing with coaches and players starting at 2 p.m. Free Parking will be available in the Toyota Parking Garage. Please call 901-888-HOOP (4667) or follow the Grizzlies on Twitter @memgrizz for updates and weather-related adjustments.

Current MVP Season Ticket Members looking to renew their Season Tickets for the 2018/19 season can do so now by calling their Account Executive directly or by calling 901-888-HOOP, visiting grizzlies.com/mvp and paying online or printing their online invoice and dropping their payment in the mail. The final deadline to guarantee 2018/19 seats and MVP Member Season Ticket savings is Friday, March 30. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to any of the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2017/18 season can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).