Grizzlies medical update 12.18.17

The Memphis Grizzlies announced today injury updates for forward/center Brandan Wright, guard Mike Conley and guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr.

Wright has resumed on-court work as he rehabs his right groin. He is expected to return this week.

Conley continues to participate in therapy and treatment to alleviate soreness in his left heel, as he progresses towards returning to on-court activities. A further update will be provided in approximately two weeks.

Selden has resumed on-court work as he rehabs his right quad tendinopathy. He is expected to return within two weeks.