Grizzlies recall Jarell Martin from Iowa Energy

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team has recalled forward Jarell Martin from the Iowa Energy, the Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate.

Martin (6-10, 239) has appeared in 22 games (19 starts) for the Energy this season and averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 28.1 minutes with five double-doubles. The 22-year-old has played 40 games (three starts) for the Grizzlies and averaged 3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 13.4 minutes.

The Baton Rouge, La. native has appeared in 67 games (three starts) over two seasons with the Grizzlies and averaged 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes since he was drafted by Memphis in the first round (25th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft following his sophomore year at Louisiana State University.

