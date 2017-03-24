March Memories: Zach Randolph

Zach Randolph spent one year as a Michigan State Spartan and made the most of it. His team, led by legendary head coach Tom Izzo, was ranked in the AP Top 5 all season and advanced to the Final Four, where they lost to an Arizona squad featuring current Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton. Randolph averaged 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game as a freshman.

Coach Izzo has a knack for getting his teams to play at a higher level in March, what was it like playing on one of those teams? Michigan State holds the ninth seed in a region led by Kansas, but do you expect to see them make an unexpected run to the Sweet 16 and beyond?

One thing about Coach Izzo is he gets his troop ready for a tournament. You never know what to expect. I know they’ll play well and they’ll be ready.

Being ranked in the Top 5 all season, what was it like having that target on your back going into the NCAA Tournament?

Night in, night out. Being ranked and knowing what we’ve got to go against, compete against, and being ready. The other team was going to come out hard.

What was your most memorable NCAA Tournament experience?

When we went to the Final Four. Playing in front of our home crowd and having all the State fans being there in a big arena, it was a great experience.

Do you still follow along with the NCAA Tournament?

Most definitely follow along with the tournament and watch our Spartans play. It’s a great tournament.