Memphis Hustle select rights to 11 players in 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft

The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, selected the rights to 11 players today in the 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft.

All returning NBA G League teams were able to protect the rights for up to nine players from their roster. The Hustle, along with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (L.A. Clippers), Erie BayHawks (Atlanta) and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee), was then able to select from the remaining pool of unprotected players on NBA G League rosters, with each existing team losing no more than two returning players. The Hustle will hold the returning player rights to selected players for two seasons. Should any of the 11 players selected by the Hustle decide to sign a contract with the NBA G League this year, the team will have first priority to claim the player for the team’s training camp roster. The 2017 NBA G League Draft will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The complete summary of players selected by the Hustle is listed below.

Rd. Name Pos Ht./Wt. DOB College/Country Prior NBAGL Team 1 Marquis Teague G 6-2/180 02/28/93 Kentucky/USA Fort Wayne Mad Ants 2 Okaro White F 6-8/215 08/13/92 Florida State/USA Sioux Falls Skyforce 3 D.J. Stephens G/F 6-5/188 12/19/90 Memphis/USA Iowa Wolves 4 Omari Johnson F 6-9/220 11/26/89 Oregon State/Jamaica Fort Wayne Mad Ants 5 Jamaal Franklin G 6-5/191 07/21/91 San Diego State/USA Long Island Nets 6 Adonis Thomas F 6-7/240 03/25/93 Memphis/USA Grand Rapids Drive 7 Manny Harris G 6-5/185 09/21/89 Michigan/USA Texas Legends 8 Mark Tyndale G 6-5/210 01/04/86 Temple/USA Reno Bighorns 9 Jordon Crawford G 5-6/150 07/17/90 Bowling Green/USA Canton Charge 10 Jimmer Fredette G 6-2/195 02/25/89 Brigham Young/USA Westchester Knicks 11 Terrence Drisdom G 6-5/175 07/30/92 Cal Poly Pomona/USA Santa Cruz Warriors

