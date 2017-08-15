Memphis Hustle to participate in NBA G league showcase 2018 from January 10-13

The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will participate in the 2018 NBA G League Showcase. The four-day, 26-game event will run from Jan. 10-13, 2018, and feature the league’s 26 teams playing two regular-season games each in Mississauga, Ontario, the NBA announced today.

NBA G League Showcase 2018, the league’s primary in-season scouting event, is expected to draw personnel from all 30 NBA teams. During or immediately following the last 13 Showcases, more than 50 players earned Call-Ups to the NBA.

In addition to the full slate of games, NBA G League Showcase 2018 will feature several off-the-court events, including a women-in-sports panel, a coach’s clinic and a chalk talk with referees. Additionally, the Jr. NBA will return to Mississauga to host clinics for local children, while the NBA G League’s School Day initiative will welcome students from around the region.

The full game and broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

