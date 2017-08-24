Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Memphis Hustle announce 2017-18 regular season schedule

Posted: Aug 24, 2017

The Memphis Hustle today announced the regular season schedule for its inaugural 2017-18 season in the NBA G League, starting with a weekend back-to-back, Nov. 4 and 5 to tip-off action at Landers Center, in Southaven, Miss. The Hustle will make its franchise debut on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, before returning to action the following night against the Salt Lake City Stars at 5 p.m. The team will play 23 home games at Landers Center, 24 road games and two games at NBA G League Showcase 2018 in Mississauga, Ontario, from Jan. 10-13. On Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., the Hustle will take the floor at FedExForum against the Salt Lake City Stars. All regular season games will be streamed via Facebook Live with a full broadcast schedule to be announced at a later date.

With the release of the schedule, the Hustle have made available all-new ticket packages for the 2017-18 season today. Fans can purchase Season Tickets starting at $8 per game that will feature multiple Season Ticket Member benefits, including member discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2017/18 season and more. Floor seats and courtside tables are still available.

The Hustle will also offer half-season and six-game flex packs, giving fans the ability to choose which games they receive. Half-season flex packs start at $9 per game and six-game flex packs start at $10 per game. In addition, the Hustle is accepting $50 group deposits for those looking to bring a group of 15-or-more to a game. For more information or to purchase Season Tickets, flex packs or to reserve group tickets, fans can call 901.888.HOOP and press 6. Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP at later date.

Hustle fans will be able to catch the action on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday in 16 of the 24 games the team plays at home, with six of those games paired as back-to-backs and includes the first nine home games in franchise history. The Hustle also play six of the first eight games at home.

Fans will be able to ring in 2018 with a New Year’s Eve matchup at Landers Center, against the Northern Arizona Suns at 1 p.m. before a month of January that features a season-long five-game trip away from home, including the NBA G League Showcase 2018. Also featured on the schedule are six back-to-backs, with the first three being played exclusively at home. NBA G League Showcase 2018 dates and opponents will be announced at a later date.

In accordance with the expansive growth of the NBA G League, the Hustle has been placed in the Western Conference’s Midwest Division along with the Iowa Wolves, Oklahoma City Blue and Sioux Falls Skyforce. Of its 48 home and away games, the team will play 40 games against Western Conference foes and eight games total against Eastern Conference opponents. The Hustle match up with Midwest Division foes four times apiece, as well as four matchups with defending Western Conference champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

November
Sat.4SIOUX FALLS7 pm
Sun.5SALT LAKE CITY5 pm
Fri.10RIO GRANDE V.7 pm
Wed.15@ Canton6 pm
Fri.17IOWA7 pm
Tue.21@ Rio Grande V.7 pm
Fri.24SALT LAKE CITY7 pm**
Sat.25ERIE7 pm
Tue.28@ Agua Caliente9 pm
Thu.30@ Agua Caliente9 pm
December
Sat.2DELAWARE12 pm
Tue.5@ Oklahoma City7 pm
Sat.9GREENSBORO3 pm
Sun.10OKLAHOMA CITY4 pm
Wed.13IOWA7 pm
Fri.15@ Santa Cruz9 pm
Sun.17@ South Bay7 pm
Tue.19@ Iowa7 pm
Fri.22AUSTIN7 pm
Mon.25@ Sioux Falls7 pm
Wed.27@ Salt Lake City8 pm
Thu.28@ Reno9 pm
Sun.31N. ARIZONA1 pm
January
Tue.2RENO7 pm
Thu.4OKLAHOMA CITY7 pm
Sat.6@ Rio Grande V.7 pm
Tue.16@ Texas7 pm
Sun.21@ Oklahoma City2 pm
Sat.27FORT WAYNE7 pm
Mon.29TEXAS10:30 am
Wed.31RIO GRANDE V.7 pm
February
Thu.1@ Austin7:30 pm
Sat.3@ Wisconsin7 pm
Tue.6@ Iowa10:30 am
Fri.9AGUA CALIENTE7 pm
Sun.11@ Grand Rapids12 pm
Tue.13@ Sioux Falls6:30 pm
Wed.21N. ARIZONA7 pm
Sat.24RENO12 pm
Wed.28@ South Bay9 pm
March
Fri.2@ N. Arizona8 pm
Sun.4@ Santa Cruz8 pm
Sat.10SANTA CRUZ12 pm
Wed.14SIOUX FALLS7 pm
Sat.17@ Windy City7 pm
Tue.20AUSTIN7 pm
Fri.23SOUTH BAY7 pm
Sat.24@ Texas7:30 pm

** Game to be played at FedExForum

