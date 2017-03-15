Grizzlies to host 2017 Summer Basketball Camps with record number of sessions in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas

The Memphis Grizzlies will host their 2017 Summer Basketball Camps with a record 25 different sessions at locations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas for boys and girls ages 7-16, giving participants of all skill levels and experience the chance to learn the game from the ground up, the team announced today.

The 2017 Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps are $295 and include two tickets to a future Grizzlies home game (redeemable once the 2017-18 regular season schedule is released), skills and drills instruction, a reversible camp jersey, full-size basketball, guest appearances at select sessions and more. All camps will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

The staffers for each camp are all USA Basketball-licensed and comprised of current and former players, coaches and trainers with experience in the college, semi-pro and professional ranks.

Campers can save $45 by registering by Saturday, April 1 and entering the coupon code ‘EARLYBIRD’.

Limited spots are available. To register online go to grizzlies.com/camps. To find out more information on the 2017 Memphis Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps, call 317-490-5948 or email camps@grizzlies.com.

