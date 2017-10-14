Grizzlies waive Durand Scott

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies waived guard Durand Scott.

Scott (6-5, 203) appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Grizzlies on Oct. 8, recording two points, one assist and one steal in seven minutes in the team’s preseason finale on Oct. 13 vs. New Orleans.

The 27-year-old New York City native has played professionally in Spain, Israel, Puerto Rico and Italy following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Miami.

