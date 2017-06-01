Memphis Grizzlies unveil NBA Development League Affiliate team name and logo

Memphis Hustle To Debut This Coming 2017-18 Season

The Memphis Grizzlies today unveiled their new NBA Development League affiliate team name and logo, Memphis Hustle, which will debut this coming 2017-18 season when the league will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League (G League). Led by Head Coach Glynn Cyprien, the Memphis Hustle will practice at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum and play their 24 home games at the 8,400-seat Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi beginning this fall. Memphis Hustle founding partners include The Coca-Cola Company, Tanger Outlets and The Guest House at Graceland.

“Our philosophy from the outset with our D-League expansion team is that it should in all ways be and feel intrinsic to our Grizzlies organization and not adjunct to it,” said Jason Wexler, Grizzlies President of Business Operations. “Our goal is for the team to be woven into the fabric of our basketball operations and our business operations, our culture and our identity. We wanted to achieve a name and character for our D-League squad that both seamlessly fits into and uplifts the Memphis Grizzlies culture and identity, so that from day one it is part and parcel of our team and organization.”

Inspired by the cultural ethos of Memphis and the Mid-South, the team name, Memphis Hustle, encapsulates the idea of hard work and persistence, a true nod to the Grit and Grind culture of the city, the region and its enthusiastic and loyal fan base. The typeface is a true amalgamation of the rich music history of the region from Ground Zero to the birthplace of soul at Stax, while the newly designed inline combines inspiration from the Grizzlies and Beale Street neon with the flow of the mighty Mississippi River. Ending with the star, paying tribute to the region’s biggest names and looking ahead to the Grizzlies stars of tomorrow.

The icon outline of the Memphis Grizzlies bear emphasizes the parent organization connection between the Grizzlies and its new D-League team, while the vibrant red color pays homage to historical sports franchises like the Sounds, Chicks, Showboats, and Americans and current regional teams like the Redbirds and Ole Miss Rebels. For more details and information on the name and logo and its inspiration, visit memphishustle.com.

In celebration of the Grizzlies’ new NBA D-League team, the team will host a fan event at Tanger Outlets in Southaven, Miss. from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 2. On Friday at Tanger Outlets, all fans that sign-up for D-League e-news will receive Hustle team sunglasses and headbands plus have the chance to win tickets to Opening Night this fall. Pop-up performances by the Grizzlies entertainment teams will be held throughout the outlet mall, including performances on the main stage every 20 minutes.

Fan Fest Information

On the heels of the Tanger Outlet event, the Grizzlies will host a D-League Fan Fest, Saturday, June 3 at Landers Center from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. where the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Hustle T-shirt. Parking is free and all attendees can enjoy complimentary popcorn. Courtesy of Coca-Cola, fans will also have the opportunity to sample a variety of ice-cold, refreshing Coca-Cola products, including Coke Zero and Sprite Zero free of charge. The event will feature a full lineup of Grizzlies entertainment teams such as Grizzline, Claw Crew and more fan favorites. Fans can also expect several activities including a kids’ zone, face painting, balloon artist and photo booth. A free Grizzlies Youth Basketball clinic will be held for 60 boys and girls, ages 7-14, from 11 a.m. – noon. All spots have been filled, and the clinic is not open to the general public. In addition to multiple programs, activities and giveaways, fans will be joined by Hustle GM Chris Makris, Head Coach Glynn Cyprien and Grizzlies players Andrew Harrison and Wayne Selden Jr. for autographs and Q&A sessions.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Hustle by purchasing 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP and placing a $50 deposit per seat on Season Ticket Packages. Fans who place a $50 deposit ahead of Saturday’s Fan Fest will have the opportunity to select their Season Ticket Holder seats at Landers Center this Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. prior to the general public. Season Ticket Packages start at just $8 per game and include multiple Season Ticket Holder benefits including member discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2017/18 season and more. Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.