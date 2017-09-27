Grizzlies to host youth basketball Fall Break Game-Day Clinic on Friday, October 13

The Memphis Grizzlies will host a Youth Basketball Fall Break Clinic on Friday, October 13 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on the FedExForum main court for boys and girls ages 7-16. Each registered attendee will also receive two game tickets to the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans preseason matchup at 7 p.m. that same day.

Young athletes will have the opportunity to develop their shooting, dribbling and defensive skills and get the chance to “Play Like The Pros” during the clinic at FedExForum. For just $75, attendees will receive two hours of instruction led by Grizzlies Youth Basketball staff, a Jr. NBA Week T-shirt and the opportunity to watch NBA players like Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons warm up before staying for the 7 p.m. tip-off of the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans game. Clinic attendees will also be entered into a random drawing where 20 will be selected to participate in the Anthem Buddies in-game fan experience that night.

Limited clinic spots are available, register here. For more information on the Memphis Grizzlies Youth Basketball Fall Break Clinic, call 901-205-1279 or email camps@grizzlies.com.

