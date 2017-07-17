Grizzlies sign Rade Zagorac

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team signed forward Rade Zagorac (RAH-day ZAH-go-rahtz). Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Zagorac (6-9, 205), who has played professionally in his native Serbia since 2011, appeared in 26 games (23 starts) for KK Mega Leks in the Liga ABA and averaged 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.38 steals in 29.4 minutes last season. He also competed in 12 games (11 starts) in Serbian BCL play and averaged 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.83 steals in 29.5 minutes.

Born in Belgrade, Serbia, the 21-year-old was selected by the Boston Celtics in the second round (35th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft after he was named the 2015-16 Liga ABA MVP with KK Mega Leks. His draft rights were traded by the Celtics on draft night along with the draft rights to Deyonta Davis (31st overall) to Memphis for a 2019 first round draft pick.

An introductory press conference date and time will be announced at a later date.

