Grizzlies sign JaMychal Green to multi-year contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed forward JaMychal Green to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed.

Green (6-9, 227) started in 75 of his 77 appearances last season with the Grizzlies and set career highs across the board with averages of 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27.3 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from three-point range and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. He led the team in games played for the second straight season and also paced the club in games started.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 179 games (91 starts) during his three-year NBA career and has averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.7 minutes while shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three-point range and 78.0 percent from the free throw line for the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies. Green also has competed in 15 postseason games (two starts) and has recorded 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.2 minutes for the Grizzlies, with whom he originally signed consecutive 10-day contracts and a multi-year deal during the 2014-15 season.

Undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Alabama, the Montgomery, Alabama native played professionally in the NBA G League for the Austin Toros/Spurs (2012-13, 2014-15) and in France for Chorale Roanne before making his NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 18, 2015.

