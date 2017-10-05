Memphis Grizzlies sign Durand Scott

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the Grizzlies signed guard Durand Scott and waived guard Jeremy Morgan.

Scott (6-5, 203) started in 27 of his 28 appearances last season for Enel Brindisi in the Italian Lega A, his second year with the club, and averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.36 steals in 31.2 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 36.0 percent from three-point range and 71.7 percent from the free throw line. The 27-year-old also has played professionally in Spain (2013-14), Israel (2014-15) and Puerto Rico (2015-16) since going unselected in the 2013 NBA Draft.

A native of New York City, Scott played four years collegiately at the University of Miami, where he was selected by the coaches and media as the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2013.

Morgan (6-5, 192) appeared in two preseason games with the Grizzlies and averaged 1.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.0 minutes. The 22-year-old Coralville, Iowa native went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa.

