Grizzlies recall Ben McLemore and Ivan Rabb from Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team recalled guard Ben McLemore and forward Ivan Rabb from the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

McLemore (6-5, 195) recorded eight points, two rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes for the Hustle on Nov. 5 vs. Salt Lake City. The 24-year-old University of Kansas product has not appeared in a game for the Grizzlies this season while rehabbing the fracture of his right fifth metatarsal sustained during the offseason.

Rabb (6-10, 220) double-doubled in both of the Hustle’s first two games, averaging 18.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.50 blocks in 33.7 minutes and shooting 59.1 percent from the field. The 20-year-old posted season highs of 20 points and 15 rebounds in his NBA G League debut on Nov. 4 vs. Sioux Falls. Drafted 35th overall in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of California, Rabb has logged one minute in one appearance with the Grizzlies this season.

