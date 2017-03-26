Grizzlies recall Wade Baldwin IV and Deyonta Davis from Iowa Energy

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team has recalled guard Wade Baldwin IV and center Deyonta Davis from the Iowa Energy, the Grizzlies’ NBA Development League affiliate.

Baldwin (6-4, 202) has appeared in 33 games (22 starts) for the Energy and averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 28.2 minutes. The 20-year-old has played 24 games (one start) for the Grizzlies during his rookie season and averaged 3.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The Belle Mead, N.J. native was drafted by Memphis in the first round (17th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at Vanderbilt University.

Davis (6-11, 237) has appeared in 11 games (10 starts) for the Energy and averaged 10.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.36 blocks in 27.9 minutes. The 20-year-old has come off the bench in all 30 off his appearances for the Grizzlies during his rookie season and averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.4 minutes. The Muskegon, Mich. native was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the second round (31st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Michigan State University, and his rights were then traded to the Grizzlies on draft night along with the rights to Rade Zagorac (35th) for a future first round draft pick.

