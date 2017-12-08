Grizzlies hire Greg Buckner as assistant coach

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team hired Greg Buckner as an assistant coach on Grizzlies interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s staff. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Buckner joins the Grizzlies with five years of coaching experience (2011-16) with the Houston Rockets, where he served alongside Bickerstaff for two seasons as an assistant coach (2014-16) following three seasons as a player development coach (2011-14).

Selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (53rd overall) of the 1998 NBA Draft, Buckner appeared in 570 career games (117 starts) and averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. Regarded as an outstanding defensive player, Buckner helped his teams reach the postseason in six of his 10 NBA seasons. His playing career also included a stint with the Grand Rapids Hoops (1998-99) of the Continental Basketball Association.

As a collegian at Clemson University, Buckner became the first Tiger to ever lead his team in scoring in four straight years (1994-98) and guided the program to three NCAA Tournament bids. The Hopkinsville, Kentucky native started all 122 games of his career without missing a single contest, setting the school record for consecutive starts. Inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005, Buckner remains the lone Tiger to ever win the ACC Rookie of the Year Award (1994-95).

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).