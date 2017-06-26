Grizzlies’ Tony Allen earns NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen has been named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the 2016-17 season, the NBA announced today. This marks the sixth career All-Defensive selection for Allen, who previously received First Team honors in 2014-15, 2012-13 and 2011-12 and Second Team honors in 2015-16 and 2010-11. Allen has now been recognized on the NBA All-Defensive Teams six times in his seven seasons with the Grizzlies.

Allen (6-4, 213) appeared in 71 games (66 starts) for Memphis this season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a team-leading 1.62 steals in 27.0 minutes per game. The 35-year-old led the league in steal percentage (3.1), his second time to lead the league in the category (4.1 in 2014-15).

As in past seasons, Allen ranked among the elite perimeter defenders in ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus (DRPM) stat, finishing second among shooting guards: Andre Roberson (2.64), Allen (2.15), Jimmy Butler (1.80), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1.78) and Danny Green (1.71).

The NBA All-Defensive First Team is comprised of unanimously-selected forward Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (198 points, 99 First Team votes), center Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz (196 points, 97 First Team votes), forward Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs (192 points, 93 First Team votes) and guards Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers (140 points, 61 First Team votes) and Patrick Beverley of the Houston Rockets (110 points, 38 First Team votes).

Joining Allen (80 points, 17 First Team and 46 Second Team votes) on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team is San Antonio’s Danny Green (68 points), New Orleans’ Anthony Davis (58 points), Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson (53 points) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (35 points).

Players were awarded two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters in the United States and Canada. Voters were asked to select two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

2016-17 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Position Player Team 1st (2 points) 2nd (1 point) Points Forward Draymond Green Golden State 99 -- 198 Center Rudy Gobert Utah 97 2 196 Forward Kawhi Leonard San Antonio 93 6 192 Guard Chris Paul LA Clippers 61 18 140 Guard Patrick Beverley Houston 38 34 110

2016-17 NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Position Player Team 1st (2 points) 2nd (1 point) Points Guard Tony Allen Memphis 17 46 80 Guard Danny Green San Antonio 21 26 68 Center Anthony Davis New Orleans -- 58 58 Forward Andre Roberson Oklahoma City 3 47 53 Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee 7 21 35

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Avery Bradley, Boston, 46 (12); Klay Thompson, Golden State, 45 (16); John Wall, Washington, 38 (14); DeAndre Jordan, LA Clippers, 35 (1); Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 35; Hassan Whiteside, Miami, 25 (1); Marcus Smart, Boston, 21 (5); Jimmy Butler, Chicago, 18; LeBron James, Cleveland, 12 (1); Robert Covington, Philadelphia, 11 (2); Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, 10 (5); Paul George, Indiana, 7; Kevin Durant, Golden State, 6; Dwight Howard, Atlanta, 6 (1); Mike Conley, Memphis, 5 (1); Jae Crowder, Boston, 5; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans, 5; Wesley Matthews, Dallas, 4 (2); Stephen Curry, Golden State, 3; Andre Iguodala, Golden State, 3 (1); Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Charlotte, 3; Ricky Rubio, Minnesota, 3; P.J. Tucker, Toronto, 3; Trevor Ariza, Houston, 2; Nicolas Batum, Charlotte, 2; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 2; Eric Gordon, Houston, 2 (1); Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 2 (1); Steven Adams, Oklahoma City, 1; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Al-Farouq Aminu, Portland, 1; Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Detroit, 1; George Hill, Utah, 1; Serge Ibaka, Toronto, 1; Damian Lillard, Portland, 1; Luc Mbah a Moute, LA Clippers, 1; Austin Rivers, LA Clippers, 1; Isaiah Thomas, Boston, 1; Cody Zeller, Charlotte, 1.