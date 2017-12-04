Grizzlies assign Ivan Rabb to Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team assigned forward Ivan Rabb to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

Rabb (6-10, 220) has appeared in eight games (six starts) for the Hustle and has averaged 17.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.13 steals and 1.75 blocks in 29.0 minutes. The 20-year-old rookie, who was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 35th pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, has competed in one game for the Grizzlies this season, logging one minute.

