Grizzlies assign Ben McLemore to Memphis Hustle
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team assigned guard Ben McLemore and forward Ivan Rabb to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.
The Memphis Hustle will practice at 4 p.m. today with media availability to be held before practice.
McLemore (6-5, 195) is continuing to rehab the fracture of his right fifth metatarsal and has not appeared in a game for the Grizzlies this season.
Rabb (6-10, 220) has played one game for the Grizzlies, logging one minute in his NBA debut on Oct. 28 vs. Houston.
