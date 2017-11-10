Grizzlies assign Deyonta Davis, Ivan Rabb and Wayne Selden Jr. to Memphis Hustle

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team assigned center Deyonta Davis, forward Ivan Rabb and guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate.

Davis (6-11, 237) started 10 of his 11 G League games last season and averaged 10.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.36 blocks in 27.9 minutes while shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free throw line. The 20-year-old has appeared in one game for the Grizzlies this season, recording two points, two rebounds and one assist in three minutes on Oct. 28 vs. Houston.

Rabb (6-10, 220) has started in each of the Hustle’s first two games this season and averaged 18.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.50 blocks in 33.7 minutes while shooting 59.1 percent from the field. Selected 45th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, the 20-year-old has appeared in one game for the Grizzlies during his rookie season, logging one minute on Oct. 28 vs. Houston.

Selden (6-6, 230) appeared in 35 G League games (21 starts) last season and averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.1 minutes while shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from three-point range and 65.0 percent from the free throw line. The 23-year-old is continuing to rehab from a right quadriceps injury and has yet to appear in a game for the Grizzlies this season.

