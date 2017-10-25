Grizzlies announce local & regional schedule for watch parties throughout the 2017-18 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to host their popular Watch Parties, presented by Budweiser, throughout the 2017-18 NBA Season both locally and across the region beginning on Thursday, October 26 when the team faces the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum at 7 p.m.

Grizzlies fans of all ages throughout the Memphis Grizzlies’ TV viewing-area are invited to join fellow fans and official Brand Ambassadors at all official watch parties held this season. Each party will start thirty minutes prior to tip-off and fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win Grizzlies tickets and other special prizes.

New regional locations have been added to this season’s watch party schedule. Fans in Oxford, MS can now watch select games with other Grizz fans at a Grizzlies hosted watch party on the University of Mississippi campus or in ‘The Square.’ The official watch party headquarters for fans in Jackson, TN is the new 731 Sports Bar & Grill, where fans can enjoy beer specials while munching on the newly named Grizzly burger.

Nashville Watch Parties will be hosted by familiar faces Keith, Chuck and Jon of Fastbreak Breakfast NBA Podcast. New this year, all fans wearing Grizz gear will get Happy Hour drink specials the entire game at Double Dogs, Sylvan Heights. Fans can also snag a free appetizer if they bring a picture of their dog to donate to Double Dogs’ photo collection. To stay up to date on all Grizzlies Nashville events, follow @GrizzNashville on Twitter and ‘like’ the Grizzlies Nashville Facebook page.

Fans can keep up with all updates on watch party locations both locally and regionally throughout the 2017-18 season by visiting grizzlies.com or ‘liking’ the University of Mississippi, Jackson, TN, Nashville, TN, Jackson, MS, St. Louis, MO and Little Rock, AR region specific Facebook pages.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

Watch Parties dates and location