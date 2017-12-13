Grizzlies announce 6-game Holiday Pack sale on Thursday, December 14

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced a special one-day only sale for their 6-Game Holiday Pack starting tomorrow, December 14.

The 6-Game Holiday Pack, presented by Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, features the best matchups and giveaways, including the annual MLK Day Game on January 15 vs. Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers, February 23 game vs. LeBron James and the Cavaliers and the April 6 game against Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and the Kings. Tomorrow only, Holiday Packs will be available for up to 30% off, and with each purchase, fans will not only receive a Grizzlies Scarf and $10 gift card to Bass Pro Shops, but they will also receive a free ticket to the Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks game this Friday, December 15.

Fans can call (901) 888-HOOP between 9 a.m. – 5p.m. to purchase their holiday pack and take advantage of this one-day only deal.

Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack Date Opponent Friday, January 5 Washington Wizards Monday, January 15 Los Angeles Lakers (MLK Day) Friday, February 23 Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday, March 9 Utah Jazz Saturday, March 17 Denver Nuggets Friday, April 6 Sacramento Kings

