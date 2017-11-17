Grizzlies announce 6-Game Holiday Pack & Cyber Monday ticket promotions

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their 6-Game Holiday Pack and Cyber Monday ticket promotions, giving fans the gift that keeps on ‘Grizzing’ this holiday season. This year’s all-new 6-Game Holiday Pack, presented by Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, will feature the best matchups and giveaways, including the annual MLK Day Game on January 15 vs. Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers, February 23 game vs. LeBron James and the Cavaliers and the April 6 game against Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and the Kings. The holiday pack offers fans the most affordable way to see the Grizzlies starting at just $15 per game.

Holiday Packs Cyber Monday Deals

The Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack is available for purchase beginning Wednesday, November 22 in multiple sections including Pinnacle Level III and Terrace Level I, II, III and IV. The Holiday Pack starts at just $90 per pack, and with every pack purchase, fans will receive a Grizzlies scarf and a $10 gift card to Bass Pro Shops while supplies last. Fans can call (901) 888-HOOP or go online to grizzlies.com/17-holiday-packs to purchase theirs this holiday season.

Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack

Date Opponent Friday, January 5 Washington Wizards Monday, January 15 L.A. Lakers (MLK Day) Friday, February 23 Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday, March 9 Utah Jazz Saturday, March 17 Denver Nuggets Friday, April 6 Sacramento Kings

In addition, the Grizzlies are offering a Cyber Monday 48-Hour ticket sale. For two days only, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 27 through midnight on Tuesday, November 28, select tickets for all December home games are up to 50% off with select Plaza Level seats for as low as $22 and Terrace Level tickets for as low as $5 while supplies last. For 48-hours only, fans will have the opportunity to choose from eight December home matchups including the December 9 game vs. Oklahoma City, December 16 game vs. Boston and the December 23 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. Tickets for this limited time offer are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

Furthermore, fans looking to gear up for the holiday season will find door buster deals on select Grizzlies merchandise this Black Friday, November 24 including apparel and 40% off all drinkware. The Grizzlies Den, a Fanatics Experience, is closed on Thanksgiving Day and will resume regular hours on Black Friday (10 a.m. – 5pm).

For Grizzlies fans outside of the Greater Memphis area, the Grizz Store Online (grizzliesstore.com) will feature daily promotions, starting Tuesday, Nov. 21 and lasting through Friday, Dec. 1, to keep all fans in the latest game day fashions at the lowest prices. Log on to grizzliesstore.com to take advantage of the holiday deals.

Grizzliesstore.com Online Promotions

Date Promotion Tuesday, November 21 Free Shipping On Order Over $49 Wednesday, November 22 – Thursday, November 23 15% off $49 and 20% off $99 Friday, November 24 – Saturday, November 25 15% off $49 Sunday, November 26 – Monday, November 27 15% off $25 Tuesday, November 28 – Wednesday, November 29 Free Shipping, No Minimum Thursday, November 30 – Friday, December 1 Up to 25% off Nike

For more details on the Grizzlies 6-Game Holiday Pack and Cyber Monday Ticket Promotions, visit grizzlies.com or call (901) 888-HOOP. Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).