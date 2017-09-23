Grizzlies announce 2017 training camp roster

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced their 2017 training camp roster. The team will hold Grizzlies 2017 Training Camp, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, at the Grizzlies Built Ford Tough Training Facility at FedExForum from Sept. 26-29 with the first practice tipping-off Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Before beginning camp, the team’s full roster will be available to the media on Monday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Don Poier Media Center at FedExForum with coaches, players and select members of the front office starting at 11 a.m. Tune into Grind City Media’s coverage of Media Day and Grizzlies 2017 Training Camp on Grizzlies.com for behind-the-scenes content, in-depth analysis and the latest news and updates.

During training camp, Grizzlies players and Head Coach David Fizdale will be available to the media at the conclusion of the first practice on Sept. 26 (10 a.m.-noon) and Sept. 28 (10 a.m.-noon), the only practice on Sept. 27 (2-4 p.m.) and Sept. 29 (2-4 p.m.) and the Open Practice and Scrimmage on Sept. 30, which will be held at noon at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. Media is encouraged to park in the surface lot on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. between B.B. King Blvd. and Fourth Street and enter through the FedExForum Media Entrance at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and Fourth Street.

Memphis Grizzlies 2017 Training Camp Roster