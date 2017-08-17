Grind City Media’s ‘Phase 2’ growth features college football coverage and new studio

By Michael Wallace

Grind City Media

MEMPHIS – Grind City Media is growing.

It’s been almost a year since we launched as the digital content and media arm of the Memphis Grizzlies, setting out on a primary mission to provide our avid fan base and business partners with the most comprehensive, engaging and creative coverage content of any team in the NBA.

Creating and sharing unique and in-depth stories about the Grizzlies and the NBA directly through your preferred platform – videos, podcasts, written features and commentary delivered via mobile, email and desktop - remain our priority and passion as Grind City Media moves into year two of operation.

Because sports and entertainment fans in Memphis – and throughout the Mid-South – have an insatiable appetite for the Grizzlies, great food, fantastic music and good stories, Grind City Media is committed to expanding our resources to feed those cravings.

So how ‘bout some football?

In building on our momentum as the region’s growing source for news, commentary and developments on the Grizzlies, Phase 2 of Grind City Media’s coverage will extend its analysis into college football this season. We get it. We’re a basketball city in the heart of the nation’s most fanatic college football region. There are plenty of great stories in both sports to bring to our current followers and to attract new readers, viewers and listeners.

We’re going to tackle as many of them as we can on and off the gridiron while continuing to grow and push our unprecedented coverage of the Grizzlies and the NBA. It’s an intriguing time in college football in our region, and Grind City Media will provide insight and an inside look at the Mid-South’s tradition-rich HBCU teams such as Southern Heritage Classic rivals Tennessee State and Jackson State.

We’ll explore how the Ole Miss Rebels regroup amid a tumultuous offseason and if Dan Mullen can spark a bounce-back year for Mississippi State. We’ll examine whether the Volunteers and Razorbacks are truly ready to take the next step and challenge Alabama’s SEC championship dominance. And, of course, there are Mike Norvell’s exciting Memphis Tigers, who are on the cusp of national prominence.

Yes, Grind City Media is growing and expanding to meet that demand. The Chris Vernon Show, now with Jon Roser, will be housed in a newly constructed GCM studio, which will deliver daily podcasts, livestreams with the hottest sports takes and a few antics weaved in here and there this fall. The set will be equal parts sports bar and water cooler – in all of its splendor. Sports fans can also follow Grind City Media digital reporter Alexis Morgan as she expands her coverage to take them behind the scenes with ‘All-Access’ videos from Tiger Lane tailgates to the Grove down in Oxford.

We’ve already lined up a team of the region’s most talented and experienced correspondents to check in with features, news and updates on your favorite teams. And Grind City Media is also hiring a full-time, versatile and savvy college football reporter to lead our coverage.

Our mission is ambitious and our goal is clear.

Grind City Media is here to serve a Grizzlies fan base that loves the gridiron, too. We also want to attract new fans and partners with more of the great stories this hoops town and football region have to offer.

Let’s continue to grow together.

The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Memphis Grizzlies. All opinions expressed by Michael Wallace are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Memphis Grizzlies or its Basketball Operations staff, owners, parent companies, partners or sponsors. His sources are not known to the Memphis Grizzlies and he has no special access to information beyond the access and privileges that go along with being an NBA accredited member of the media.