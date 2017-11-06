Grizzlies Holiday Packs

Alexis All-Access: Pinnacle Moment

Pinnacle listens to their clients to find out exactly what they need and work hard to help them out. Whether it’s through banking and financial services, or a simple and unexpected act of kindness, they aim to find solutions that make our client's lives better. That’s a Pinnacle Moment.

For the chance to have your own Pinnacle Moment, keep your eyes open for Pinnacle Associates at FedExForum during the following Grizzlies games:

  • Nov 20 vs. POR (section 105)
  • Dec 1 vs. SAS (section 109/110)
  • Jan 26 vs. LAC (section 105)
  • Feb 23 vs. CLE (section 105)
  • Mar 24 vs. LAL (section 109/110)
Posted: Nov 06, 2017
