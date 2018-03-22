MikeCheck on Grizzlies: Two takeaways from last night’s loss and a look-ahead to Thursday’s game against the Hornets

CHARLOTTE – A season that’s featured more than its share of Grizzlies’ streaks either halted or extended saw another contribution in snowy Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The 119-105 loss to the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center ended Memphis’ 10-game winning streak over Philadelphia, which had been its longest run of success over any opponent in the league. In the process, the Grizzlies (19-52) extended their current road losing skid to 16 games.

The Grizzlies are making franchise history this season by reaching unfortunate milestones. Seemingly each game at this point presents an opportunity to break or extend one. A night after trailing by as many as 35 points to the Sixers, the Grizzlies close a three-game trip Thursday against the Hornets.

A loss in Charlotte would drop Memphis to 0-15 on the road against the East this season and mark the first time in franchise history the Grizzlies have gone winless against that conference in an 82-game regular season. If there’s something going for the Grizzlies entering the game, it’s that the sting of the setback to the Sixers won’t linger longer before it’s time for another matchup.

I think frustrations took over and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to make. What do you do? How do you respond? How do you bounce back? Where’s your competitive nature? You wake up with an edge to get back on the floor and get this taste out of your mouth. -- J.B. Bickerstaff

“We gave in a bit (and) that’s probably the first time in a long time I can remember that happening,” Grizzlies interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of an effort that included surrendering 41 points in the third quarter Wednesday. “I think frustrations took over and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to make. What do you do? How do you respond? How do you bounce back? Where’s your competitive nature? You wake up with an edge to get back on the floor and get this taste out of your mouth.”

On many levels, it’s been a tough season to swallow.

Memphis hasn’t won a road game since beating the Kings in Sacramento on Dec. 31. In January, the Grizzlies started what would mushroom into a 19-game losing streak that included the first winless February in franchise history. It would end as the longest slide in the Memphis era of the team.

The month of March saw that streak end with last Saturday’s home win over Denver. Now, the Grizzlies look to halt a second dubious skid in the same week if they can get past the Hornets.

It’s been a long season, and every game you have to just push your way back in and focus on the next one. -- Dillon Brooks

“We’ve got a back-to-back (so) try to get a win and just go back home and regroup,” Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks said with 11 games remaining. “It’s been a long season, and every game you have to just push your way back in and focus on the next one.”

WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT

The revolving door to the Grizzlies’ playing rotation will take another spin Thursday, with leading scorer Tyreke Evans expected to be available against the Hornets after sitting out the trip’s first two games in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

Evans has played just three games since returning from the All-Star break, mostly due to a rib injury, but has scored at least 20 points in his last two outings. The Grizzlies are 0-20 this season without Evans, who is averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 51 games.

The Grizzlies also summoned rookie guard Kobi Simmons back from the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. Simmons is approaching the final days of his two-way service commitment and is expected to play Thursday against the Hornets and in Saturday’s home game against the Lakers. Undrafted out of Arizona, Simmons has averaged 5.5 points in 18 minutes over 21 games with the Grizzlies.

Memphis will be without Chandler Parsons and Marc Gasol, who both played Wednesday in Philadelphia, as the team continues its routine of sitting them for one end of games on consecutive nights. The Grizzlies have listed Andrew Harrison (wrist) and Ivan Rabb (heel) as questionable.

KEEP AN EYE ON …

Dwight Howard – well, maybe not. The Hornets center likely won’t even be in the building. Howard was assessed his 16th technical foul in Charlotte’s 111-105 road win in Brooklyn on Wednesday, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension under NBA conduct rules.

The tech came during a monstrous performance from Howard, who finished with 32 points and 30 rebounds to help the Hornets rally from a 23-point deficit. It was the first time an NBA player registered at least 30 points and 30 rebounds in a game since Kevin Love did it with Minnesota in 2010.

