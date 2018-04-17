MikeCheck: Grizzlies Offseason Outlook – JaMychal Green

MEMPHIS – It wasn’t supposed to go down like this.

But after a tumultuous season that included a controversial early-season coaching change, a rash of injuries, the eventual loss of two top scorers and the longest losing streak in the Memphis era of the franchise, the Grizzlies hit the offseason eager to push the reset button.

They are out of the playoffs for the first time in eight years, and headed toward the May 15 Draft Lottery assured of a top-five pick in the June 21 NBA Draft. So there’s reason to hope. There are also expectations – with catalysts Mike Conley and Marc Gasol still under contract, encouraging development of a few young prospects and the full midlevel exception to use in free agency – that this disappointing season in Memphis was a single bump in the road on a path back to playoff contention.

Over the next few weeks, Grind City Media’s ‘Offseason Outlook’ breaks down my personal analysis as to where the coach, general manager and each player on the Grizzlies’ roster stand in the process.

Player: JaMychal Green, 27 Measurables: 6-9, 227 – 4th NBA Season 2017-18 Stats: 10.3ppg, 8.4rpg, 1.4apg in 28.0mpg, with 16 double-doubles (all career highs). Status: Due $7.8 million for 2018-19 salary in second season of a two-year deal.

Notable

Green established career-high numbers across the board while starting 54 of 55 games he played this season, and led all undrafted players in rebounding average for a second straight season.

Upside

In an abbreviated campaign that was bookended by nagging injuries, Green posted career-best numbers and proved to be irreplaceable from a production standpoint at power forward. Green is the Grizzlies’ most relentless rebounder and versatile defender when healthy. His best stretch came after the All-Star break, when he collected 11 double-doubles in a span of 19 appearances. Green is entering the final season of a team-friendly contract that’s worth slightly less than the midlevel exception, so he remains a bargain on that two-year deal signed last summer in restricted free agency. His foul rate was down and his offensive rebounding was up. There’s still plenty of reason, and evidence, to believe Green is an ideal fit alongside Gasol on the Memphis frontline as both a defender and relief scoring option.

Downside

Getting a late start entering training camp after contentious contract negotiations last summer set Green on a frustrating and difficult course. He arrived out of shape and was injured minutes into the season opener. It would be the first in a line of foot, ankle and knee ailments that prevented Green from ever truly getting on track. His shooting and three-point accuracy dipped from last season, and his temper and emotional outbursts on the court kept him from earning consistent respect from refs. Green will be 28 by the start of next season, so he’s no longer a developmental project. He is what he is, and must be far more physically and professionally reliable. And as his position trends toward more dynamic talents such as Draymond Green, the Morris twins, Nikola Mirotic, Dario Saric and Taj Gibson among others, Green’s playmaking and ability to operate in space must improve to keep up.

Bottom line

In a perfect scenario, Green would be far more expendable than he actually is with the Grizzlies. But the reality is that despite the progress Jarell Martin made, it was neither convincing nor consistent enough to replace what Green brings to the rotation. Still, with the Grizzlies assured of no worse than a top-five pick in the June draft – and centers and power forwards dominating the top of most mock draft boards – there’s a chance Memphis will be selecting Green’s eventual replacement. That might also open up potential trade options for Memphis. In either case, expect an upgrade in performance or development at power forward next season. Either Green will be back and ultra-motivated on an expiring contract, or the Grizzlies will have turned to their ‘Stretch-4’ of the future.

Quoting Green

After the All-Star break, I was able to get my legs under me. If we had a healthy team, we’d still be playing right now for sure. I don’t feel like we’ll have the same season, or have anything close to the same season next year. We’ll get everybody back on track and have a much better season next year. We faced a lot of adversity this year, but we all learned from it how valuable winning is.

