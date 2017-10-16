Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale purchases 500 Opening Night tickets for fan giveaway tomorrow, October 17 at FedExForum

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale has purchased 500 tickets to Opening Night vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, October 18 at FedExForum as a way to celebrate the team’s 17th season in Grind City. The tickets will be given away by Coach Fizdale immediately after practice, starting at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17 in the FedExForum Grand Lobby on a first-come, first-served basis (limit two tickets per person).

Every fan in attendance at Opening Night will receive a collectible Grit Grind Forever Growl Towel. In addition to exciting halftime entertainment, fan-favorite teams like the Grizz Girls, Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas, Kings of the Court and other special guests will make appearances.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017/18 Season Tickets, 6-, 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).