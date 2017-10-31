Grizzlies exercise fourth-year contract option on Jarell Martin

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team has exercised the fourth-year contract option on forward Jarell Martin. Martin is now signed through the 2018-19 season.

Martin (6-10, 239) has started six of his seven appearances this season and averaged 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.29 blocks in 23.9 minutes, all career highs. Selected with the 25th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft following his sophomore season at Louisiana State University, the Baton Rouge native has competed in 76 career games (nine starts) with the Grizzlies and averaged 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes.

In addition, the 23-year-old has appeared in 32 games (25 starts) in two seasons with the NBA G League’s Iowa Energy (now Wolves) and averaged 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 28.4 minutes.

