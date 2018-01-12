Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys to hold special halftime performance during 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration game on Monday, Jan. 15

American soul singer-songwriter Don Bryant featuring the Bo-Keys will hold a special halftime performance presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers on Monday, Jan. 15 when the Memphis Grizzlies, National Civil Rights Museum, City of Memphis and Shelby County host the 16th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game as the Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.

Memphis native Don Bryant began his career as a songwriter in the 60s, penning multiple tunes for soul artists including “I Got to Know You” for the 5 Royales and “Do I Need You” for Ann Peebles. He released his first solo album in 1969, Precious Soul. However, with the success of many other vocalists at the time such as Al Green and Otis Clay, Bryant’s career focused more on writing rather than singing. In 1973, Bryant and Ann Peebles co-wrote the top 40 hit “I Can’t Stand the Rain.” After a decades long hiatus from recording, Bryant returned to the studio in the fall of 2016 to record his second album with The Bo-Keys. Bryant’s second studio album Don’t Give Up on Love was released in 2017 and was nominated this week for Album of the Year at the upcoming 39th Annual Blues Music Awards.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats well before tip off as R&B singer-songwriter and keyboardist PJ Morton will perform the National Anthem. Morton has released four solo studio albums. His most recent 2017 album, Gumbo, was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Morton is most famously known as the keyboardist for pop rock band Maroon 5. His work with Maroon 5 began in 2010 as a touring member, and Morton officially joined the group in 2012.

