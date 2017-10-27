Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb assigned to Memphis Hustle

The Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, today announced the Grizzlies have assigned center Deyonta Davis and forward Ivan Rabb to the team.

Davis (6-11, 237) appeared in 36 games for the Grizzlies during his rookie season and averaged 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.6 minutes. The 20-year-old competed in 11 games (10 starts) for the Iowa Energy last season in the NBA G League and recorded 10.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.36 blocks in 27.9 minutes. A native of Muskegon, Mich., Davis was drafted by Boston (draft rights later acquire by Memphis) in the second round (31st overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Michigan State University.

Rabb (6-10, 220) appeared in four games for the Grizzlies in the preseason and averaged 3.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.1 minutes. The 20-year-old appeared in 31 games (30 starts) and averaged 14.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.00 blocks in 32.6 minutes last season as a sophomore at the University of California, shooting 48.4 percent from the field (151-of-312 FG) and 66.3 percent from the free throw line (124-of-187 FT). The 20-year-old was named All-Pac 12 First Team after leading the Pac-12 in rebounding both overall and in conference play (11.4 rebounds) and also was one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award, given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the nation’s top collegiate power forward.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Hustle by purchasing 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP and pressing 6. Season Ticket Packages start at just $8 per game and include multiple Season Ticket Member benefits including discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2017/18 season and more. Single Game Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

