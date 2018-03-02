Memphis Grizzlies announce current MVP Season Ticket Members can renew Season Tickets for 2018/19 season starting now

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that current MVP Season Ticket Members can renew their Season Tickets for the 2018/19 season starting now. New this year, MVPs who renew and opt to pay in full with a Grizzlies Mastercard® from Pinnacle Financial Partners by the early-bird deadline, Saturday, March 17, will receive an additional MVP Member Advantage savings with a total of 7.5% off their Season Ticket purchase and will also guarantee their 2018/19 Season Ticket locations and MVP Season Ticket Pricing. In addition, those who renew with a Grizzlies Mastercard from Pinnacle by Friday, March 30 will receive 5% off their total Season Ticket purchase. MVPs who renew early and opt to pay in full by March 17 with any other payment option will receive 2.5% off their total Season Ticket purchase.

The final deadline to guarantee 2018/19 seats and MVP Season Ticket savings is Friday, March 30.

All renewing MVP Season Ticket Members will continue to receive the best benefits package in the NBA along with the new MVP 365 Program presented by Gold Strike Casino, an MGM Resorts Destination. Through the MVP 365 Program, MVP Members can extend their benefits beyond FedExForum and have access to the best events in Memphis like Memphis in May BBQ Fest, Cooper Young Festival, Levitt Shell Nights and more. MVP Members will also get more exclusive access to the team and some fun and exciting ways to celebrate the holidays in style with players, coaches and fellow MVPs.

Also, new this year, all renewing MVPs will be able to upgrade their FedExForum dining experience with food and beverage credit up to $250 per seat for the 2018/19 season along with a Grizzlies MVP hooded sweatshirt and other gifts.

Renewing is easy and can be done in several, convenient ways. MVPs can call their Account Executive directly or call 901-888-HOOP, visit grizzlies.com/MVP and pay online or print their online invoice and drop their payment in the mail.

In addition, the Grizzlies announced that fans who wish to become first time MVP Season Ticket Members by purchasing 2018/19 Season Tickets, may do so now. Fans who purchase a Season Ticket for the first time will also receive a complimentary ticket for each remaining home contest of the 2017/18 season.

As one of the MVP Member Program’s most popular perks for Season Ticket Members, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the 17th annual MVP Member Thank You Party held at Golf and Games Family Park on Saturday, April 7 as a way to thank their current MVPs for their dedication and Grizz fandom. The entire roster of players and coaches will attend the party. Details will follow in the coming weeks.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to any of the Grizzlies’ remaining contests of the 2017/18 season can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).