Mike Conley & Zach Randolph named as finalists for the 2016-17 Season-Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award

For the first time in franchise history, two Memphis Grizzlies players, guard Mike Conley and forward Zach Randolph, have been named as finalists for the 2016-17 Season-Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. Players are nominated based on their contributions to their respective communities over the course of the season.

Fans can vote starting today through May 5 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using #NBACommunityAssist, #ZachRandolph and #MikeConley. Include all three hashtags in one single post to submit a vote for each player. Fans should be aware of the following rules when voting:

Voting Rules

Twitter: Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #ZachRandolph #MikeConley. Retweets will count as votes.

Tweet a comment using #NBACommunityAssist and #ZachRandolph #MikeConley. Retweets will count as votes. Instagram: Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist and #ZachRandolph #MikeConley in the photo description. Commenting on a post using the three hashtags does not qualify as a vote.

Post a photo using #NBACommunityAssist and #ZachRandolph #MikeConley in the photo description. Commenting on a post using the three hashtags does not qualify as a vote. Facebook: Respond or comment on a post from an official NBA account (NBA, Memphis Grizzlies, NBA Cares, etc.) using #NBACommunityAssist #ZachRandolph #MikeConley.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, our mission is to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve more than 10.6 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. For more information, go to: kp.org/share.