Mike Conley purchases 500 Playoff tickets for fan giveaway on Wed, Apr 19 at 12:30 pm

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley has purchased 500 tickets to Game 3 vs. San Antonio on Thursday, April 20 at FedExForum as a way to thank Grizz Nation for their tremendous support throughout the 2016-17 season that saw the franchise’s seventh straight postseason appearance. The tickets will be given away by Conley immediately after practice, starting at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 in the Grand Lobby at FedExForum on a first-come, first-served basis (limit two tickets per person). The 2017 Grizzlies Playoffs are presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The Grizzlies will host the Spurs at FedExForum for Game 3 on Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m. and Game 4 on Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Prior to those match-ups and all First Round games, Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Parties will begin two hours prior to tip-off. Grizzlies Playoff Plaza Parties will feature live music and a kid’s zone with face painters, balloon artists and more. Additionally, all doors for Games 3 and 4 will open two hours prior to tip-off for MVPs and to the general public 90 minutes before tip.

Every fan in attendance at Game 3 and 4 will receive a coveted, collectible Grizzlies Growl Towel, courtesy of Pinnacle Financial Partners. In addition to world-class halftime entertainment, fan-favorite teams like the Grizzlies Grannies and Grandpas, Kings of the Court and other special guests will make appearances at select home contests.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017 NBA Playoff tickets or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).