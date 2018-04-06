KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

Location Change: 17th Annual MVP Member Thank You Party moved to FedExForum on Saturday from 1 – 4 p.m.

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Apr 06, 2018

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Memphis Grizzlies’ 17th Annual MVP Member Thank You Party set for tomorrow, Saturday, April 7 has been moved to FedExForum.

MVP Members can take part in player autograph sessions, enjoy food from Rendezvous, inflatable games and more from 1 – 4 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Toyota Parking Garage, and MVP Members can enter the building via the P1 garage entrance.

This is a MVP Season Ticket Member only event and not open to the general public. Media is invited to attend.

Tags
Grizzlies, MVP Party

Upcoming Home games

Related Content

Grizzlies

MVP Party