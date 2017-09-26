Cavaliers Sign JaCorey Williams

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward JaCorey Williams, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Tuesday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Williams (6-8, 220) played for Middle Tennessee State last season where he was the Conference USA Player of the Year after averaging 17.3 points on .533 shooting from the field and 7.3 rebounds in 36 games. Prior to that, he spent three years at the University of Arkansas. Williams went undrafted in this year’s draft and competed in four games for Golden State in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 20 players.