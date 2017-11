Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics Wednesday evening jointly announced the following:

In conjunction with finalizing the trade involving Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a 2018 1st round pick the Celtics acquired via Brooklyn, the Celtics and Cavaliers have agreed to modify the terms of the trade such that Boston will also send Miami’s 2020 2nd round pick to Cleveland. The trade is now complete.