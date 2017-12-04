Cavaliers Status Update on Derrick Rose

Starting on Monday, December 4, Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose will resume the treatment and rehabilitation process for his left ankle injury at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the next step in his return to the team. Rose’s status will be updated as appropriate when he reaches the point of returning to play.

Quote from Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman:

“This has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick. We will continue to provide him with support and have patience as he re-joins his teammates and works his way back on to the court.”