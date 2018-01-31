Cavaliers Status Update on Kevin Love

Kevin Love experienced a fractured left hand fifth metacarpal during the first quarter of Tuesday’s Cavaliers game in Detroit. Love and the Cavaliers medical team are currently in the process of reviewing options regarding the treatment of the injury. This includes additional consultation with specialists at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City in collaboration with the Cavaliers medical team and the Cleveland Clinic. Love’s treatment plan and the estimate on his return to play will be established following this review and a course of action is solidified. His status will be updated accordingly.