Cavaliers Status Update on Derrick Rose
Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose remains Out with a sprained left ankle. He received additional imaging and evaluation today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health by Cavaliers team physician Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Brian Donley. Due to continued symptoms, the ankle will be immobilized in a boot for the next week and he will also undergo an extended treatment process over the next two to three weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.