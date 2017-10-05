Cavaliers Status Update on Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert experienced a left foot injury during the first quarter of last night’s game in Cleveland at The Q vs. the Atlanta Hawks. He left the game and did not return to play. Additional examination and imaging this morning at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health by Cavaliers team physicians Dr. James Rosneck and Dr. Richard Parker confirmed a left foot sprain. Shumpert will undergo treatment and is currently projected to return to play in approximately seven to 10 days.