CavsHeat Programming Note - March 27, 2018

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Heat game (8:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Oilers game (9:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Heat

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:00 p.m.