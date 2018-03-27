#CavsHeat Programming Note - March 27, 2018

Posted: Mar 27, 2018

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Heat game (8:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Oilers game (9:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Heat

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:00 p.m.

  • Cable providers
    - Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel.
    - Columbus/Lima areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
  • Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
  • Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
  • AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
  • Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
