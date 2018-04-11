2018 Cavaliers Playoffs Single Game Ticket Information

Tickets for Round 1 of the 2018 Cavaliers NBA Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart at Quicken Loans Arena will go on sale Wednesday, April 11th. Fans registered for a FREE Wine & Gold Nation account Driven by Goodyear will have the opportunity to be first in line to purchase single game tickets and be a part of the action and excitement inside The Q as the defending Eastern Conference Champions compete for their fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

New this year, to take advantage of the early access presale for Round 1 on Wednesday, April 11th at 10:00 a.m., fans only need to sign up for a FREE Wine & Gold Nation account at profile.Cavs.com and opt-in to receive playoff ticket notifications. Current Wine & Gold Nation members must update their account to opt-in to receive the playoff ticket notifications. Once registered with a playoff ticket opt-in notification, members will automatically receive priority access for each round of the 2018 playoffs with the best opportunity to purchase single game tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

SIGN UP HERE

Step-by-Step Instructions

The deadline to register for a free Wine & Gold Nation account Driven by Goodyear at profile.Cavs.com for Round 1 playoff tickets is Sunday, April 8th at 11:59 p.m.

Any remaining tickets following the Wine & Gold Nation pre-sale opportunity will be made available to the general public at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11th.

Note: Registering for a Wine & Gold Nation account is the only way to become eligible for the early access presale. This is a change from previous years where subscribers to Cavs Insiders, the team’s electronic newsletter, were automatically provided “Playoff Access” for the opportunity to purchase single game tickets ahead of the general public.

Wine & Gold Nation Playoff Presale Details:

There is a six (6) ticket limit per transaction and tickets will be available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans only need to register for a Wine & Gold Nation account (or opt-in to receive playoff ticket notifications) once to automatically become eligible for future opportunities to purchase playoff tickets. As the playoffs progress, registration is required at least 48 hours prior to Game 1 of each round to have the opportunity to purchase playoff tickets.

Wine & Gold United Playoff Priority Presale on April 11th at 9:00 a.m.: A great benefit to becoming a 2018 Wine & Gold United member (the Cavs season ticket membership platform) is having the best chance to secure available individual game playoff ticket inventory. Fans may enroll as a Wine & Gold United Member today and have the opportunity to purchase 2018 playoff tickets on Wednesday, April 11th at 9:00 a.m., one hour before the Wine & Gold Nation presale at 10:00 a.m. For more information and to enroll now, visit enroll.cavs.com or call 800-820-CAVS (2287).

2018 Cavaliers Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart

Each round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs will be a best-of-seven series with the first team to win four games advancing to the next round. For all four rounds of the playoffs, the team with the better regular season record has "home court advantage" and hosts the first two games of each round. The opposing team then hosts the next two games, and then the series alternates sites for the remaining three games if needed, until a team has won four games (2-2-1-1-1 format). Thus, the team with home court advantage for the series has the ability to host four of the potential seven games at home, if needed. Tickets for each home game during the playoffs at The Q will be labeled Home Game #1, Home Game #2, Home Game #3, etc., as the playoffs progress through all rounds.

Due to the nature of the playoffs, ticket on sale information will be determined based on how each round unfolds.

A new email notification to purchase tickets will be sent throughout the playoffs as games are decided and scheduled.

The NBA will announce specific dates and times for the first round of playoff games shortly after the regular season is over. There will be updates to that schedule as the playoffs progress. Fans can check Cavs.com for all updated playoff information, and also follow the Cavaliers on Twitter (@Cavs), Facebook (Facebook.com/Cavs), Instagram (@Cavs) and Snapchat (Cavs).