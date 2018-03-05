Cavs Host Third Annual Noche Latina Celebration

Vamos Cavs! The Cavaliers will host the third annual Los Cavs Noche Latina presented by Crown Royal tonight, Monday, March 5th at the Cavs vs. Detroit Pistons game at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. Fans in attendance will enjoy special in-game videos, music, food and entertainment celebrating Hispanic culture.

A special halftime tribute will recognize Butch Lee and Lisette Gonzalez for their humanitarian and philanthropic efforts surrounding hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Alfred “Butch” Lee paved the way for future generations as the first Hispanic player in the National Basketball Association. In college at Marquette University, Lee started alongside current Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan. Marquette won the 1977 national championship and Lee was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four.

Lee was then drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the 10th overall pick and later traded to the Cavaliers where he played the 1978-79 season before he went on to win an NBA championship with the Lakers in 1980 with Cavaliers legend Jim Chones.

Lee lives in San Juan, Puerto Rico where he runs a sign company and The Butch Lee Point Guard Academy. Lee has been integral in helping with the Hurricane Maria relief effort in Puerto Rico by starting campaigns, which have raised money for food, water, generators, and other needed equipment.

Lisette Gonzalez, a Cleveland police officer, has worked in law enforcement for 14 years and is a U.S. Army veteran. Officer Gonzalez has gone above and beyond the call to serve and protect by spearheading the collection of non-perishables for delivery to Puerto Rico, leading fundraising drives and traveling to the island from Cleveland twice to deliver aid and contribute to on-the-ground relief operations to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

During the game, fans in attendance will feel the “Todos Somos Cleveland” (We are all Cleveland) spirit throughout The Q.

The Cavs Team Shop will feature a special Los Cavaliers long sleeve practice tee ($55), of which 50% of the proceeds (in-arena and Cavs.com/shop) will be donated to the Tri-C Foundation’s “Bienvenidos a Cleveland” charity, giving support for Puerto Rican families relocating to Cleveland as a result of hurricane Maria. For more information on the program, CLICK HERE.

Additionally:

Cavs players will wear Los Cavs shooting shirts on the court.



on the court. La Mega 87.7 will broadcast live from The Q’s main concourse pregame.



will broadcast live from The Q’s main concourse pregame. 21 flags of Hispanic nations will be represented during the national anthem.



will be represented during the national anthem. Select Cavs employees and Cleveland community leaders of Hispanic heritage will join together with local International Newcomers Academy students who have been relocated to Cleveland from Puerto Rico in the aftermath of hurricane Maria to hold the flag during the national anthem



Local Hispanic community groups, Esperanza Inc. and the Spanish American Committee, will interact with fans on The Q’s main concourse.



will interact with fans on The Q’s main concourse. Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill will serve Latin cuisine at the Launch Test Kitchen on The Q’s main concourse (sec. 124) -- featuring empanadas, Cuban sandwiches and loaded adobo fries.

will serve Latin cuisine at the Launch Test Kitchen on The Q’s main concourse (sec. 124) -- featuring empanadas, Cuban sandwiches and loaded adobo fries. Los Cavs temporary tattoos, stickers and fun Cavs phrases translated in Spanish will be available at sign making stations on the arena’s main concourse.



will be available at sign making stations on the arena’s main concourse. Wine & Gold United members can join in the festivities by visiting WGU Headquarters (sec. 123) to enjoy Los Cavs snacks.



members can join in the festivities by visiting (sec. 123) to enjoy Los Cavs snacks. Wine & Gold Nation Headquarters will feature a fun Spanish-to-English translation trivia game!

The Cavaliers are one of six NBA teams to originate the Spanish broadcast from the game site. Since 2014, Cavalier fans have enjoyed listening to La Mega 87.7, part of the Cavaliers Radio Network, to hear the game called by veteran broadcaster Rafael “Rafa” Hernandez Brito.

Follow the celebration on social media with hashtag #LosCavs.

Crown Royal and the Cavs encourage fans 21 years of age and older to please drink responsibly.