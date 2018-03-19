LeBron James Named East Player of the Week for Week 22
WINS AWARD FOR THIRD TIME THIS SEASON AND NBA-RECORD 60th TIME OF CAREER
Cavs.com
CLEVELAND – The NBA announced on Monday, March 19 that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, March 12, through Sunday, March 18. This marks the third time James has won the award in 2017-18, increasing his total to an NBA-record 60 Player of the Week awards.
In three games this past week, James led the Cavaliers to a 2-1 record after averaging a NBA-best 32.0 points on .569 shooting from the field, 13.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.3 blocks in 38.0 minutes. He recorded three double-doubles, which includes two triple-double performances during the week. Among Eastern Conference leaders, the 6-8 forward led the conference in points per game (32.0) and field goals made (37), while tying for first in double-doubles (3) and triple-doubles (2). In addition, he ranked second in assists per game (9.7), tied for second in blocks per game (2.33), third in rebounds per game (13.3), tied for fifth in steals per game (2.0) and 15th in field goal percentage (.569). James, who tallied at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in all three contests, was the only player in the NBA to average at least 30.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.
James opened the week with a triple-double in the Cavs’ 129-107 win at Phoenix on March 13, tallying 28 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks, while going 13-15 (.867) from the foul line in 33 minutes. At Portland on March 15, James posted his 400th career double-double with a game-high 35 points on 15-25 (.600) shooting, a game-high 14 rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks in 41 minutes, becoming just the sixth active player to reach that double-double plateau. During Cleveland’s 114-109 victory at Chicago on March 17, James registered his 70th career triple-double (15th of season) with 33 points on 15-26 (.577) shooting, 13 rebounds, a game-high 12 assists, a steal and two blocks in 40 minutes of work. He became just the sixth player in NBA history to reach 70 career triple-doubles, joining Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), Russell Westbrook (102) and Wilt Chamberlain (78). James also passed Mike Miller (1,590 3FGM) for sole possession of 21st place on the NBA’s all-time career three-pointers made list with his first triple in the win at the United Center.
In 69 games (all starts) in 2017-18, James is averaging a team-high 27.1 points (4th in NBA) on .545 shooting from the field (14th in NBA), a career-high tying 8.6 rebounds (13th in NBA), a career-high 9.0 assists (2nd in NBA), 1.52 steals (21st in NBA) and 0.99 blocks (31st in NBA) in 37.1 minutes per game. The 14-time NBA All-Star also has a career-high tying 42 double-doubles (tied-5th in NBA) and a career-high 15 triple-doubles (2nd in NBA). James leads the NBA in field goals made (719) and is the only player with at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and a .500 field goal percentage this season.
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook won Player of the Week accolades for the Western Conference.
