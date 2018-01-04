LeBron James Named Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month: December 2017
CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in December 2017. This marks the 24th time a Cavs player has earned Player of the Month honors and James’ 36th, the most in NBA history. It is the second straight month he has won the award, also earning the honor for games played in October/November 2017.
James and the Cavaliers posted a perfect 7-0 record at Quicken Loans Arena in December and finished the month with a 9-5 mark overall. James appeared in all 14 contests (all starts) during December and averaged a near triple-double with 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.93 steals in 38.1 minutes per game. He also shot .524 from the field, .346 from beyond the arc and .804 from the foul line. James recorded nine double-doubles and an Eastern-Conference best five triple-doubles (second-most in NBA) in December. Among Eastern Conference leaders during the month, he ranked first in assists per game (10.3) and triple-doubles (5), while also ranking second in double-doubles (9), third in points per game (27.5), ninth in rebounds per game (8.2) and tied for second in steals per game (1.93). His 144 total assists were highest in the East.
The 13-time NBA All-Star was the only Eastern Conference player to average at least 20.0 points and 10.0 assists in the month of December. He scored at least 20 points in 13 of Cleveland’s 14 games and 30 points or more in five contests. James also posted at least 10 rebounds on seven occasions and dished out 10 or more assists seven times. In addition, he recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 11 of 14 games. James notched a triple-double in three straight games from Dec. 14-17, tying the longest triple-double streak of his career (three games from March 7, 2009-March 12, 2009).
James also accomplished several career milestones while rising in the NBA’s all-time leaderboards during the month of December. In a win over Atlanta on Dec. 12, he tallied 25 points on 11-13 (.846) shooting, a career-high tying 17 assists and seven rebounds in 35 minutes. His .846 field goal percentage was the third-highest of his career, with his two highest games being .929 (13-14) on Feb. 4, 2013 versus Charlotte and .875 (7-8) on Jan. 27, 2016 versus Phoenix. Also against Atlanta, James became just the second player in NBA history to compile at least 25 points and 17 assists in a game with a field goal percentage of .840 or better, joining Oscar Robertson, who did so on Dec. 15, 1968 with 26 points, 17 assists and a .889 field goal percentage. Against Utah on Dec. 16, James posted his 60th career triple-double, passing Larry Bird (59) for sixth all-time in league history. With his fourth field goal at Washington on Dec. 17, he passed Hakeem Olajuwon (10,749 FGM) for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list. James surpassed Nick Van Exel (1,528 3FGM) for sole possession of 24th place all-time in three-pointers made with his first triple at Milwaukee on Dec. 19. At Sacramento on Dec. 27, he recorded his 1,800th career steal with his second swipe of the night. James capped off the month by pulling down his 8,000th career rebound with his seventh board at Utah on Dec. 30, the night of his 33rd birthday.
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook won Player of the Month accolades for the Western Conference.
Cavs Send Cheers to Wine & Gold United
We're better because of you! The Cavaliers give thanks to all the loyal Wine & Gold United members.
LBJ Player of the Month - February 2016
Cavs Send Cheers to Wine & Gold United
We're better because of you! The Cavaliers give thanks to all the loyal Wine & Gold United members.
| 00:47
#CavsCeltics Postgame: LeBron James - January 3, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.
| 04:21
LBJ Spins for the Slam
LeBron James spins off the defense in the post and deposits the easy dunk.
| 00:13
LBJ with the Fancy Finish
LeBron James goes coast-to-coast with the spin and tough finish.
| 00:19
#CavsBlazers Postgame Wrap-Up powered by Rocket Mortgage
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from The Land to wrap-up the Wine & Gold's victory against the Blazers on Tuesday.
| 04:09
#CavsBlazers Postgame:LeBron James-January 2, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday’s 127-110 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 05:14
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 127, Trail Blazers 110
Isaiah Thomas scores 17 points in his Cavaliers debut off the bench as Cleveland gets a 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
| 02:06
James Throws down a Monster Jam
LBJ drives toward the hoop during the third period of #CavsBlazers and finishes it off with a huge dunk.
| 00:11
Highlight in freeD: LBJ's Pretty Layup
Experience LeBron James' slick layup against the Portland Trail Blazers with this freeD highlight.
| 00:13
LBJ Bobs and Weaves through Traffic
LeBron shimmies his way through Portland defenders during the second quarter of #CavsBlazers.
| 00:10
#CavsBlazers Shootaround: LeBron James - January 2, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 04:02
Cavs.com Top Plays of December 2017
From blocks to dishes and dunks, Cavs.com has your best moments from the month of December.
| 08:27
#CavsJazz Postgame: LeBron James - December 30, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Saturday's loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
| 03:52
LeBron James Scores 29 at Jazz
LeBron James puts on a show on his 33rd birthday with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.
| 02:05
GAME RECAP: Jazz 104, Cavaliers 101
Donovan Mitchell balled out for the Jazz scoring 29 points and dishing 6 assists in a 104-101 win over the Cavaliers. LeBron James recorded 29 points and 8 rebounds for Cleveland in the loss.
| 01:45
LBJ with the Tough And-One
LeBron James draws the contact and throws in the tough bucket, plus the foul.
| 00:11
LeBron Cans the Fadeaway at the Buzzer
LeBron James sinks the fadeaway jumper as the first half comes to a close.
| 00:16
Calderon Dimes LBJ
Jose Calderon finds a cutting LeBron James for the easy flush.
| 00:11
Featured Highlight: DWade Lobs LBJ
Dwyane Wade throws the pretty high-handoff to LeBron James for the monster alley-oop finish.
| 00:09
LBJ Rocks the Rim
LeBron James wows the crowd with his baseline slam.
| 00:11
#CavsJazz Shootaround: LeBron James - December 30, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Saturday's shootaround at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
| 07:47
Practice: LeBron James - December 29, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Friday's practice at St. Helena High School in Napa Valley.
| 05:13
#CavsKings Postgame: LeBron James - December 27, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
| 02:08
LeBron with the Two-Hand Jam
LeBron James jukes the defense and soars inside for the flush.
| 00:08
LBJ Dimes Green
LeBron James drops the nice dime to Jeff Green who deposits the easy bucket.
| 00:19
LBJ Spins and Scores
LeBron James spins on the Kings defense and finishes the tough layup.
| 00:19
#CavsKings Shootaround: LeBron James - December 27, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Wednesday's shootaround at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
| 07:31
#CavsWarriors Postgame: LeBron James - December 25, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Monday's loss to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.
| 05:08
GAME RECAP: Warriors 99, Cavaliers 92
Kevin Durant drops 25 points and grabs seven rebounds as the Warriors defeat the Cavaliers in a Christmas Day Special.
| 02:15
LBJ Dimes KLove
LeBron James and Kevin Love work the pick-and-roll to perfection as LBJ drops the dime to KLove for the layup.
| 00:09