Isaiah Claus Hangs with Local Kids

He didn’t come down the chimney and his belly didn’t shake like a bowl full of jelly, but kids loved him all the same.

“Isaiah Claus” treated 50 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland to a festive holiday party at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Wednesday. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas teamed up with World Vision to provide a fun afternoon for the Club members.

Kids ages 5 through 12 took part in basketball games led by Cavs Academy coaches, NBA 2K stations and oversized games like Jenga, Checkers and Connect Four. They also got to enjoy a hot chocolate station, mint smoothie station and a healthy holiday fruit snack station. Plus, Nestlé Baking, presenter of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, served up fresh baked Nestlé Toll House cookies. The kids were also able to watch the classic holiday movie, Elf, and hang out in the reading corner with “T’was the Night Before Christmas.”

And of course no holiday party would be complete without presents: Isaiah Claus and World Vision handed out gifts to all the kids in attendance!

For more information on World Vision CLICK HERE.