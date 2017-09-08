Cavaliers Sign John Holland to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard/forward John Holland to a Two-Way Contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Friday from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Holland (6-5, 205) was the NBA G League Impact Player of the Year last season after appearing in 37 games (all starts) for the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers exclusively-owned G League Team. He averaged 22.9 points (seventh in the league), 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in a league-high 38.9 minutes per game. Holland also shot .481 from the field, .346 from beyond the arc and .881 from the foul line, while helping the Charge reach the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Before rejoining the Charge in 2016-17, Holland was in training camp with the Cavaliers where he played in three preseason games and averaged 10.7 points in 18.8 minutes. He received a Gatorade NBA Call-Up from the Boston Celtics before the 2016 NBA Playoffs and made his NBA debut in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks. The Boston University product played professionally in France, Spain and Turkey, and also represented the Puerto Rican national team in 2011.

Holland becomes the first player to sign a Two-Way contract with the Cavaliers. Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Cavs will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Canton Charge – but can spend up to 45 days with Cleveland.